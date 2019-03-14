Operation Varsity Blues

HISD employee accused in college admissions cheating scandal

An HISD employee has been accused in a national college admissions cheating scam.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The growing college admissions cheating scandal has now reached HISD.

The Houston Independent School District said in a statement Wednesday night that an employee has been implicated in an alleged scam where parents paid millions of dollars in bribes to gain access to the nation's most selective schools for their children.

OPERATION VARSITY BLUES: How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded

HISD said it does not condone any form of academic dishonesty, and are cooperating with investigators to determine if any local students were affected.

The HISD statement reads:
We are aware that a staff member has been implicated. The Houston Independent School District does not condone any form of academic dishonesty.

We will cooperate with authorities and we will look into this matter to determine if any of our students have been affected in any way.

