HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The growing college admissions cheating scandal has now reached HISD.
The Houston Independent School District said in a statement Wednesday night that an employee has been implicated in an alleged scam where parents paid millions of dollars in bribes to gain access to the nation's most selective schools for their children.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES: How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded
HISD said it does not condone any form of academic dishonesty, and are cooperating with investigators to determine if any local students were affected.
The HISD statement reads:
We are aware that a staff member has been implicated. The Houston Independent School District does not condone any form of academic dishonesty.
We will cooperate with authorities and we will look into this matter to determine if any of our students have been affected in any way.
RELATED STORIES
Ringleader in college admission scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in nationwide college admissions scandal
UT-Austin men's tennis coach dismissed after college admissions scandal indictment
UT-Austin men's tennis coach named in college admissions scandal indictment
HISD employee accused in college admissions cheating scandal
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
TOP STORIES
Show More