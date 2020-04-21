Focusing on these job skills could land you that next job

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work, you might be surprised at the help available, and how your skills can easily translate to a new career.The stay-at-home order has hit Harris County harder than anywhere in Texas. More people have applied for unemployment in our area, than any other part of the state.With so many looking for jobs, you might feel hopeless. But workforce solutions officials, who help connect people with employers, say you shouldn't.If you worked in a restaurant, bar, or store that's now closed, experts say there are jobs that translate to your skills. "All of those curbside, all of that delivery, those kinds of things, your skills are going to transfer immediately if you were working in a restaurant or a bar," Workforce Solutions spokesperson, Michelle Castrow, explained.If you're looking for a job, experts say focus on these skills that easily transfer for other fields. They include listening, instructions, and leadership.Workforce Solutions spokesperson, Michelle Castrow explained. If you're looking for a job, experts say focus on these skills that easily transfer for other fields. They include listening, instructions, and leadership.Also, highlight essential skills you have like showing up, following direction, and communication. And if you think your previous job didn't prepare you for other fields, experts say you might be surprised."Talk about how every single night you counted in and counted out whatever you were counting, your product, and that you recorded it," Castrow explained. "Maybe you used excel."It's not only grocery stores hiring either. Waste management needs workers. Trucking companies need drivers. And with so many empty buildings, security guards are needed.There's also help through Workforce Solutions. The nearly 30 locations around the Houston area are closed, but there's still support Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m."We have about 1,000 people working remotely," Castrow explained.You can call a Workforce Solutions site and talk to someone to help build your resume, practice interviews, and even apply online."It may be something you've never done before," Castrow said. "Navigating online job boards can be a challenge, but we're here to help. Call us, we can walk you through on the telephone."And for essential workers, Workforce Solutions even will help people find childcare and ways to pay for it.