Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85 years old, doctors say

Nicolas Toledo, 79

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Family members have started to identify some of the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4, which injured 31 people and killed six.Police say a suspect began shooting shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, stopping the parade just 10 minutes after it started. Law enforcement said they believe the suspect was firing on the crowd gathered to watch the parade from atop a tall building.Highland Park police identified as 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo. He is said to have longer black hair and a small build. Police said he is wearing a white or blue t-shirt. The suspect is still at large and the shooting is still considered active.Here's what we know about the victims so far.Josefine Toledo, his daughter, confirmed her father's death. Toledo is the first confirmed death of the shooting. It is said that Toledo is a Mexican national.An official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico said, "Sadly, we have confirmed a person of Mexican nationality killed by gunshot in Highland Park, IL. Our sincere condolences to all those who lost their lives in this attack. There are also two Mexicans injured."Highland Park Hospital doctors said they received about 26 victims in the immediate wake of the shooting, 10 of which came in by ambulance. The shooting victims ranged in age from 8 to 85-years-old and said at least four or five of the victims were children.Doctors said 25 of the 26 patients came in with gunshot wound injuries. Some of them were minor, others more severe, and several victims were in critical condition, doctors said.Doctors said of those patients, 19 have been treated and discharged. The remaining have either been admitted at Highland Park Hospital or transferred for treatment at other area hospitals. They said two children remain in their care at the hospital, while another pediatric patient was taken to Evanston Hospital and yet another was taken by helicopter to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.Officials have not yet identified victims who were killed in the shooting, but some family members have begun to do so.Angel Toledo said his father Nicolas Toledo is one of the people killed in the shooting. He said his father and another family member were both shot when the gunman opened fire. The other family member, who Toledo said is a child, will be OK but his father Nicolas did not survive.Doctors and law enforcement have not yet released further details about the identities of the other victims of the parade shooting.