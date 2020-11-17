Fire burning in Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, north of High Island

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to keep fires under control in the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, just north of High Island.Officials with the refuge posted on Facebook that Middleton Tract is currently closed."We have a wildfire on the unit that came about last night. Our wildland firefighter crews are working hard to contain it at the moment. As soon as they have it put out we will open it."The fire has burned about 1,500 acres as of Tuesday afternoon. The flames are moving toward the west, in the direction of Highway 124. Officials say this is not a prescribed burn.On Monday, Montgomery County fire crews helped bring a wildfire under control in Liberty County. Additional crews were requested from Texas A&M Forest Service, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties.Officials with the Forest Service add that the eastern part of the state can be susceptible to fires like this at this time of year.