Video shows firefighters responding to high-angle rescue in Jacinto City

Fortunately, he survived and was able to be lowered down by two other colleagues.

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A high-angle rescue in Jacinto City was captured on video after Houston firefighters were called to help on Thursday afternoon.

From SkyEye, the situation looked daunting. Two electricity workers were trying to secure their injured colleague so he could be safely rescued.

"I told my friend, 'Channel 13 is in the sky!' So, we followed the areas where the ambulance was, and when we got here, we were like, 'what happened?;" Karen Miller, who watched from the ground for nearly an hour, said."

Firefighters said three workers were on the high-tension lines approximately 150 feet above the ground when one hit live electricity and was injured.

"Approximately 11:50 a.m., we were called out by Jacinto City to assist a power line worker on top. We arrived here along with Channelview," Houston Fire Captain Michael O'Hare recalled. "We worked together to lower him to the ground."

The Houston Fire Departments' high-angle rescue team worked with the two uninjured workers to secure their injured colleague. It took almost an hour, but fortunately, he was alive and able to be lowered down.

Miller caught the final moments of the rescue on her cell phone camera while praying for everyone involved.

"His family is going to have to deal with the fact that hopefully, and prayerfully he would be okay," she said. "But nobody wanted to get a phone call."

HFD says though rescues on power lines do happen, they usually involve people who know little about the dangers of electricity.

"More often than not, it's someone who climbed the pole who is not supposed to be up there, but a few times every couple years, w'ell get one that's a utility worker," O'Hare said.

The injured worker was transported by the Channelview Fire Dept. to a nearby hospital.

