21-year-old Houston fire truck catches fire after crews extinguish flames at funeral home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hazmat team was on the scene after a fire truck caught fire at a funeral home in the Third Ward.Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Wheeler Street early Wednesday morning.The building on fire is a funeral home that was undergoing renovation. The fire was contained to the garage area.About an hour after crews extinguished the flames at the funeral home, a fire truck caught fire.The 21-year-old truck left oil in the street which prompted Hazmat crews to be called.No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.