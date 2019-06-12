21-year-old Houston fire truck catches fire after crews extinguish flames at funeral home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hazmat team was on the scene after a fire truck caught fire at a funeral home in the Third Ward.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Wheeler Street early Wednesday morning.

The building on fire is a funeral home that was undergoing renovation. The fire was contained to the garage area.

About an hour after crews extinguished the flames at the funeral home, a fire truck caught fire.

The 21-year-old truck left oil in the street which prompted Hazmat crews to be called.



No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

