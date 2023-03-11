Edwin Gutierrez, a five-year member of the Houston Fire Department, faces drug charges after his arrest this week.

Houston firefighter had possession of 400 grams of methamphetamine, police said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter is sitting in jail, facing drug charges.

Edwin Gutierrez was assigned to Station 9 just north of downtown Houston.

He was arrested this week on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to police, Gutierrez delivered more than 250 grams of Xanax and over a kilogram of counterfeit Adderall pills, and possessed 400 grams of methamphetamine.

Gutierrez worked for the Houston Fire Department for about five years. He is now on administrative leave.

Chief Samuel Peña tells ABC13: "The alleged actions of this person are not indicative of the character and values of the nearly 4,000 employees in our department. These are serious charges and, if true, would result in termination of a firefighter."