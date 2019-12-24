Here's what police found inside a motorcyclist's backpack after a chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police made a creepy discovery after chasing a man on a motorcycle through southeast Houston Tuesday morning.Police say they attempted to stop the man who was driving with no lights on Reed Road around 1 a.m.Refusing to stop, the man led police on a short chase before crashing out along the bayous.While arresting the man, police discovered a backpack containing gloves and a clown mask.Investigators are now working to determine what the man may have been up to.