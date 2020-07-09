Food & Drink

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck making two stops in Houston-area this month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Need some sweet treats and smiles? The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making two stops in our area this month!

The adorable pink truck bring delicious Hello Kitty themed sweets to fans across the U.S., and now it's coming to us!

The menu features minicakes, macarons, cookies and more!

They'll also be selling Hello Kitty merchandise such as t-shirts, mugs, and plushes.



The Cafe Truck's first stop will be at the Woodlands Mall on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be located at the Acorn Entrance between Macy's and Nordstrom.



The second stop is at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood on July 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The truck will be located near It's Sugar and Charming Charlie.

Sanrio encourages visitors to practice social distancing.

You can read more about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at sanrio.com.
