HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Mohmed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba, driver in 'Hellcat' muscle car, sentenced after memorable chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The driver who memorably led authorities in a high-speed chase behind the wheel of a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Mohmed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba, 25, pleaded guilty to evading arrest stemming from the October 2017 chase, which started in Houston and wound up in a cow pasture two counties away in Jefferson County.

READ MORE: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase

EMBED More News Videos

Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase


Abu-Shlieba led officers in a pursuit along Interstate 10, topping out with speeds of more than 100 mph. After roughly an hour, the suspect got off the freeway in Winnie, Texas, about 60 miles east.

SkyEye13 captured the suspect pulling over to the side of Highway 73, south of Beaumont, and taking off on foot into a wooded area.

Officers searched for the driver amid the brush before he was spotted, walking casually and talking on his cell phone. A deputy tackled the man and he was taken into custody by helicopter.

According to authorities, Abu-Shlieba was believed to have had active warrants at the time of the chase.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carpolice chasehigh-speed chasearresttexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Burglary suspect tries to escape in canoe
Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Channelview daycare involved in suspect standoff has violations
Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare
Man arrested for taking firetruck on wild joyride
More high-speed chase
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News