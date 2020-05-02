Houston Police helicopter crashes, 2 officers hurt

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley near Benmar.
Video captured from the ground shows the aircraft begin to spin out of control just before impact.
The aircraft was flying over a bayou where there were reports of bodies in the water when it went down, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Houston firefighters could be seen working to free the pilot and a technical flight officer from the wreckage.
They were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where they were in critical condition, according to Acevedo.
"We need prayers for these officers," Acevedo said.
No one on the ground was hurt.
This is a developing story and will be updated.