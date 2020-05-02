Houston Police helicopter crashes, 2 officers hurt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police helicopter crashed into a building at a Greenspoint apartment complex early Saturday morning, injuring two officers.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley near Benmar.

Video captured from the ground shows the aircraft begin to spin out of control just before impact.

The aircraft appeared to spin out of control before crashing early Saturday morning.



The aircraft was flying over a bayou where there were reports of bodies in the water when it went down, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Houston firefighters could be seen working to free the pilot and a technical flight officer from the wreckage.

Crews can be seen working on a Houston Police helicopter that crashed at an apartment complex Saturday morning.



They were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where they were in critical condition, according to Acevedo.

"We need prayers for these officers," Acevedo said.

No one on the ground was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
