H-E-B ranks highly on 2021 list of 100 best places to work

Job review website Glassdoor ranked a Texas-favorite company on their "Best Places to Work 2021" list.

Glassdoor says employers who prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their workers during the pandemic earned spots this year.

San Antonio-based H-E-B ranked highly on the list in 10th place out of the top 100.

H-E-B reviewers cited pay raises and a fun work environment for the high ratings.

Curious about the rest of the list? Here is the entire top 10:

  1. Bain & Company (4.6 rating)
  2. NVIDIA (4.5 rating)
  3. In-N-Out Burger (4.5 rating)
  4. HubSpot (4.5 rating)
  5. McKinsey & Company (4.5 rating)
  6. Google (4.5 rating)
  7. Delta Air Lines (4.5 rating)
  8. lululemon (4.5 rating)
  9. Microsoft (4.5 rating)
  10. H-E-B (4.4 rating)


This is the fifth time in the past 13 years that "Bain and Company," the Boston Consulting business that came in first, has earned the top spot on the list.
