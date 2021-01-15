H-E-B ranks highly on 2021 list of 100 best places to work

Glassdoor says employers who prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their workers during the pandemic earned spots this year.
San Antonio-based H-E-B ranked highly on the list in 10th place out of the top 100.
H-E-B reviewers cited pay raises and a fun work environment for the high ratings.
Curious about the rest of the list? Here is the entire top 10:
- Bain & Company (4.6 rating)
- NVIDIA (4.5 rating)
- In-N-Out Burger (4.5 rating)
- HubSpot (4.5 rating)
- McKinsey & Company (4.5 rating)
- Google (4.5 rating)
- Delta Air Lines (4.5 rating)
- lululemon (4.5 rating)
- Microsoft (4.5 rating)
- H-E-B (4.4 rating)
This is the fifth time in the past 13 years that "Bain and Company," the Boston Consulting business that came in first, has earned the top spot on the list.