Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream issued due to mislabeling

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half-gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen, the company announced on Monday.

The Texas-based grocery chain said the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

H-E-B said the product was sold at stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses to date, according to H-E-B.

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

This recall involves the following product:

A recall for half-gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream was issued due to an undeclared allergen. (Best by date 06 Jan 23; UPC Number 4122048399)

See the alert at H-E-B Newsroom for more information and details about this voluntary recall.

