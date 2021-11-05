Gun scare at H-E-B in the Heights after police respond to weapons disturbance


Man with gun at Heights H-E-B sends shoppers into panic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gun scare caused panic at an H-E-B Thursday night in the Heights.

Houston police were called to the store located at 2300 N. Shepherd shortly after 6 p.m. after reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the H-E-B parking garage.

A spokesperson with the Texas-based grocery chain sent the following statement to ABC13.

There was a small altercation with a customer and the police department was notified. Please refer all questions to the Houston Police Department.

A customer in the store at the time wrote a series of tweets, claiming she "saw a man with a gun in what looked like a green bag enter a few feet away holding it out before someone started screaming that he had a gun and then I ran out as he came in."

That's when police were called and security evacuated the store.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

HPD has not said if anyone was arrested.

