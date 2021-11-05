Gun scare at H-E-B in the Heights after police respond to weapons disturbance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gun scare caused panic at an H-E-B Thursday night in the Heights.Houston police were called to the store located at 2300 N. Shepherd shortly after 6 p.m. after reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the H-E-B parking garage.A spokesperson with the Texas-based grocery chain sent the following statement to ABC13.A customer in the store at the time wrote a series of tweets, claiming she "saw a man with a gun in what looked like a green bag enter a few feet away holding it out before someone started screaming that he had a gun and then I ran out as he came in."That's when police were called and security evacuated the store.No shots were fired and no one was hurt.HPD has not said if anyone was arrested.