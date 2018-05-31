ILLNESS

SPIN CLASS SCARE: Workout lands teen girl in hospital with life-threatening condition

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old girl discovers she has potentially deadly illness after working out at spin class (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Intense exercise routines are leading to cases of a potential life-threatening complication called rhabdomyolysis, according to health experts.

What seemed like aches for Linda Pickering, 17, after a spin class quickly turned into not being able to walk.

Her mom Valerie realized this was more than sore muscles.

"She was in agony and nothing was helping," Valerie said. "Within 48 hours her kidneys had failed."

It led to an extended hospital stay, but Linda will make a full recovery. It could have been even worse.

"There's as much as a five percent chance of death with rhabdomyolysis. If your kidneys go, you're in bad shape," Dr. Noam Rosines at Village Emergency Centers said.

Dr. Rosines said extreme exercise can lead to rhabdo. That means muscles are breaking down, releasing toxins into the blood.

It could lead to permanent kidney danger and needing lifelong dialysis.

So how can you tell normal soreness from this dangerous condition?

"It shouldn't be associated with extreme fatigue to where you feel like you can't get out of bed," Rosines said. "The other thing you'll notice as it progresses, you'll get darker urine."

Experts say staying well hydrated can help prevent rhabdo, but your best bet is knowing your limits.

RELATED: 17-year-old Clear Lake student diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much

EMBED More News Videos

Teen sounds warning after workout lands him in hospital with possibly deadly illness

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkoutillnessexerciseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ILLNESS
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Girl can use cannabis-based meds at school, court rules
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old girl
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More illness
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News