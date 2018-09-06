HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman says taking selfies saved her life

Woman says selfies saved her life and helped her realize she was having a stroke

A woman says taking selfies saved her life.

Juanita Branch, 63, told paramedics she thought she was having a stroke after noticing part of her face was drooping. When she arrived at the hospital, she told the doctors about the selfies she had taken.

Doctors checked out the timestamps on the photos, which turned out to be crucial information.

Branch was given time-sensitive medications and has improved dramatically.

She's looking forward to going home from the hospital.
