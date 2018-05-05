Woman dashes to save son's plush Mickey Mouse on roadway

A Cypress woman is being hailed as a hero after risking her life to save her son's plush Mickey Mouse toy."I risked (my) life and limb to save a stuffed Mickey that was dropped out the window as we drove down the road today," Holly Guillaume said in a Facebook post while describing the ordeal.Guillaume says her son has an extreme form of epilepsy and is also on the autism spectrum. The toy has been by her son's side through three brain surgeries."It was THE Mickey... the one that has been at every hospitalization and there for every blood draw, the one who has gotten his own IV and EEG cap on numerous occasions," Guillaume said. "He's the Mickey that goes on every trip and gets tucked in every night."Although Holly says she had no choice in the matter, she won't be rolling down the rear windows any time soon.