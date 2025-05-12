Women's Storybook Project of Texas helps incarcerated mothers connect with their children

The Women's Storybook Project of Texas is slated to bring its program to the Harris County Jail next.

The Women's Storybook Project of Texas connects incarcerated mothers with their children, by having moms record themselves reading books.

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bedtime stories may be an ordinary part of your family's nighttime routine, but it's far from ordinary for women serving time for crimes at jails and prisons across our state.

The Women's Storybook Project of Texas has created a bridge between literacy -- children and incarcerated moms.

Inmates at Plane State Jail in Dayton tell ABC13 this program has been life-changing.

Beyond the chain-linked fence at the jail, incarcerated mothers are recording bedtime stories their children will one day get to hear.

"You feel like you're missing all the first and all the most important parts in times of their life. And it's things that you can't get back," said incarcerated mother Tori McCraw. "Being away from your children is a hard experience, especially when they're so young."

The executive director for the Women's Storybook Project Jill Gonzalez tells ABC13 there are more than 200 volunteers statewide that are the lifeblood of the program. Volunteers enter prisons and state jails monthly to help incarcerated mothers record their voices as they read their children bedtime stories. The recordings will then be shipped off to families along with a physical copy of the book and a letter from their moms.

"Our mission is to connect children to their incarcerated mothers through the joy of literature," said Gonzalez. "Moms get approved for the program. They have to have 60 days good behavior. And that is very standard from prison to prison. You can't have any cases. You can't be out of line, literally out of line. But 60 days good behavior and then no CPS cases. A child can't have been a victim."

Gonzalez says they've been doing this for 20 years, and through their program, help hundreds of children stay connected with their mothers.

"The most rewarding part is having women come to us post incarceration and say you made a difference," said Gonzalez. "There are still things in this society that we don't talk about and being incarcerated is one of them."

She says the organization sends about 400 packages a month to children across the state.

Last year, the Women's Storybook Project recorded stories with 500 incarcerated mothers and served a thousand children, each child receiving 12 books.

"It makes them know their parents still love them even though they're not there with them right now, but that they'll be coming home soon. That's really impactful," said Amanda Hernandez, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice director of communications.

Each inmate in the program will choose a book and then sit in with a volunteer who helps them record their voices as they read.

"It makes me feel like they have a part of me at home still," said incarcerated mom Jennifer Enriquez. "It's really funny because you have to be animated (as you read)."

The books chosen and recordings are then wheeled out and ready to be delivered to their children.

"Even though I'm not there, I always write and keep in touch, but doing this, it's like a bit extra to where they know that I'm thinking about them," said incarcerated mother Julie Orellana.

Danielle Nichols, the spokesperson for the Wyndham School District within the TDCJ, says they serve 100 campuses, providing educational programs to inmates. The Women's Storybook Project is possible through the TDCJ's education sector.

"These women, despite their setting, they can still bond with their children," said Nichols.

It's something inmates tell ABC13 they don't take for granted.

"Her hearing my voice keeps her knowing her mama," said McCraw. "Even though you're so far away, it's like you're right there with them."

The women are connecting through storytelling as they serve time and rewrite their own stories.

Gonzalez tells Eyewitness News they now service every single women's state prison with their program. In 2023, through a strategic planning process, their board decided they now also wanted to serve women before they get to prison. The pilot initiative at county jails started in Travis County.

This program is slated to open next at the Harris County Jail.

"We wanted to approach Harris County Jail because of the size, because of the proximity to our other programs. And we already had programs in the Houston area. So we've been working with Harris County for about a year," said Gonzalez.

She says a formal agreement with the jail has been signed that will allow them to go inside Harris County Jail and do their program. We're told the pilot program in Harris County will start with 12 women.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.