KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Woman claims Pilates helped her recover after donating kidney

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman shares how Pilates helped her to recover after donating her kidney to man she loves (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just five years ago, Alicia Dedman was heartbroken when she lost her husband, Ben, to kidney cancer.

"It was a very rapid, very aggressive cancer," Dedman said. "He was diagnosed in August, and he passed away in December."

Today, Alicia is stronger physically and mentally. She told Eyewitness News that her Pilates routine saved her life in more ways than one.

Let's begin with the new love she's found in recent months, James Fulweber. Ironically, he was suffering from kidney disease when the two met.

"I knew about his kidney before we went out," said Alicia. "Really, the only reason I agreed to go out with him is because he had kidney disease and I knew I'd never fall for him."

She was wrong.

"It was a really special connection and I just accepted it," said Fulweber. "I didn't at first, but as we grew closer, and as we fell in love with each other, I just accepted it."

What Fulweber would not accept was her offer to give him a kidney.

"It's a pretty serious operation, and I just didn't want to put her through that."

Alicia insisted and James received her kidney last year. Alicia credits her continued Pilates routine with her ability to quickly recover from surgery. She says the transplant coordinator told her core strength could help her.

"The patients that she had that recovered the fastest had really good core strength. So immediately, I thought, 'well I do Pilates.' I called up Hilary right after that."

WA Pilates Instructor Hilary Opheim says they videotaped workouts so that Alicia could keep going on her own between sessions.

"Three days after surgery, I was at my parents' farm picking blackberries. So I felt like it really worked for me," Opheim said.

Opheim says you don't have to be preparing for a big surgery to benefit from improving your core strength.

"We have gotten so many people for Pilates, because they were in their car, turned to pick up their purse, turned and damaged their shoulder," said Opheim. "So it's simple little things that you don't think about."

Alicia says Pilates has been her way of preparing for whatever life sends her way.

"I just felt like there was a plan. That the universe has something in store for all of us, right, and you just have to be open to it," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthkidney transplantworkoutexerciseloveu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KIDNEY TRANSPLANT
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
Intense workouts may have deadly result
More kidney transplant
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News