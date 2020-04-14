coronavirus texas

Where to go to get tested for COVID-19 in the Houston-area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are several locations in the Houston-area where you can get tested for free. Some of the testing sites have announced major changes to their schedule.

In Houston, the city announced it will open two testing locations to people with no symptoms. However, you must pre-register by calling 832-393-4220. Testing will take place Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are also various sites through out Harris County offering drive-thru testing, including some in Katy, Baytown, Tomball and Cloverleaf. The locations in Tomball and Cloverleaf will open Tuesday, April 14.

They recommend filling out a self-assessment tool which will determine if you need testing and at what location.

The Texas Department of Health also has a locator to determine the closest drive-thru testing site near you.

Here is a list of several other locations:

United Memorial Medical Center

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You must fill out a pre-screening test before you go.

  • UMMC Hopsital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd
  • Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd
  • 1960 Physicians Associates, 837 Cypress Creek Pkwy
  • Sugarland Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd
  • Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St


Legacy Community Health
Check which site is closest to you using their locator.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustonsugar landcoronavirus testingcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. stops application process for business loan program
Some got checks, others still stuck in unemployment limbo
Caught without mask in this TX county? Prepare for $1K fine
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
13 Investigates: Data shows Houston has room to expand testing
When will schools reopen across Texas?
ABC13 Evening News for April 13, 2020
Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need
Show More
Gov. Abbott to announce decision about schools this week
Pleasantly cool weather until the weekend
Harris Co. Attorney makes website to report price gouging
Caught without mask in this TX county? Prepare for $1K fine
ATF Houston Citizens' Academy giving back to first responders
More TOP STORIES News