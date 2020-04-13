HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each day, we learn of new cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area. New zip code maps now help you determine if the cases are in your neighborhood.
Houston/Harris County COVID-19 cases by zip code:
Information provided by the Harris County Public Health Department
Fort Bend County cases by zip code:
Information provided by Fort Bend County
MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?
Coronavirus map shows Houston-area zip codes with COVID-19 case numbers
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More