What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston

HOUSTON -- Here is the latest information on how and where to find coronavirus testing locations in Houston.
Who can get tested for coronavirus?
Testing criteria varies by site, but most prioritize medical workers; first responders and the elderly; or those with underlying conditions, recent travel or exposure to someone with a confirmed positive case. People presenting common symptoms such as fever and a dry cough are also prioritized.
Can people without symptoms get tested?
Testing for those without any symptoms is becoming more widely available and is recommended for those who have been exposed to someone with a positive or potentially positive case of the coronavirus.
What is antibody testing?
An antibody test identifies someone who may have previously carried the virus and developed an immune response to it. These help identify those with presumed immunity; however, tests that are in development are not yet widely available or approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Houston Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. David Persse said.
"It is not a good test to see whether somebody has the illness. ... We need to find out what their sensitivity and specificity is to find exactly where in the equation of usefulness it exists. ... They're being a little bit misrepresented as to what they actually test for," Persse said.
What happens when someone receives a positive result?
Those with manageable symptoms should stay home and avoid all person-to-person contact until symptoms subside, Persse said. Health care providers can monitor symptoms remotely and determine when a patient has returned to health. Those who have come in contact with that person may be able to seek out testing at certain sites, even prior to their test results coming in. If conditions worsen, Persse said to seek medical advice and call ahead if going to an emergency department.
Does the coronavirus test cost anything?
Tests administered through Harris County and the city of Houston are free. Tests offered by private providers are paid through insurance or out-of-pocket payment. Some sites operated though public-private partnerships or at federally qualified health centers also offer free tests for those without health insurance. For payment and testing access questions, residents are encouraged to contact their primary care physicians or local coronavirus hotlines.
City of Houston: 832-393-4220
Brazoria County: 979-864-2167
Fort Bend County: 281-633-7795
Galveston County: 409-978-4040
Harris County: 832-927-7575
Montgomery County: 9365235040
Waller County: 979-826-6063
Where can I get a coronavirus test?
There are two types of testing locations:
Walk-up testing: Some tests are available at health clinics, some CVS pharmacies, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency rooms and hospitals. Those with non-life-threatening symptoms who are seeking on-site testing should call primary care physicians for a consultation first, Harris County Public Health officials recommend. This gives health care providers time to prepare to administer a test by wearing protective clothing and isolating a patient before they come in contact with others.
Drive-thru testing: Large-scale testing sites are now being offered by both private and public providers. Government-funded tests are free to those with and without insurance. Some test centers require prescreening, while others perform screening on-site.
For more sites outside of Houston as well as walk-up sites, view the Texas Department of Human Services database here.
What if a patient with disabilities needs transportation to a testing site?
Houston residents with disabilities can get assistance by calling 832-394-0814, emailing mopdmail@houstontx.gov or visiting www.houstontx.gov/disabilities/.
Houston drive-thru sites:
Houston Health Department
Cost: free
Prescreening required
832-393-4220
Harris County Department of Health
Cost: free
Prescreening required
832-927-7575
Texas Department of Emergency Management
Cost: Free
Prescreening required
Houston Community College - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd., Houston
Houston Community College Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Drive, Houston
Willowridge High School, 16301 Chimney Rock Road, Houston
NRG Green Lot, 1 Reliant Park Drive, Houston
Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Houston
512-883-2400
United Memorial Medical Center
Cost: free
Prescreening required
United Memorial Medical Center, 501 Tidwell Road, Houston
Forest Brook Middle School School, 7525 Tidwell Road, Houston
Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott Street, Houston
Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Drive, Houston
Houston Community College Eastside Campus, 6815 Rustic St., Bldg. B., Houston
Southwest Multiservice Center, 6400 High Star Drive, Houston
Walgreens
Cost: free
Prescreening required
14531 Westheimer Road, Houston
800-925-4733
8301 Broadway St., Houston
800-925-4744
Walmart
Cost: free
Prescreening required
12353 FM 1960 Road W., Houston
5655 E, Sam Houston Parkway N., Houston
13003 Tomball Parkway, Houston
111 Yale St., Houston
3506 S. Hwy. 6, Houston
Five new Walmart testing sites opening June 23
20903 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy, TX 77450
24809 Aldine Westfield Road, Spring, TX 77373
12312 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble, TX 77346
11242 S Gessner Dr, Houston, TX 77071
9700 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX, 77096
An appointment is required and can be scheduled at this Quest Diagnostics link.
CVS
Cost: free
Prescreening required
15010 Memorial Drive, Houston
1003 Richmond Ave., Houston
5402 Westheimer Road, Houston
2469 Bay Area Blvd., Clear Lake
5603 W. FM 1960, Houston
1000 Elgin St., Houston
6079 N. Hwy. 6, Houston
12601 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
11600 West FM 1960, Houston
5510 West Orem Drive, Houston,
19715 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
4150 North Shepherd Drive, Houston
5725 N. Eldridge Parkway, Houston
2828 Spears Road, Houston
4451 W. Fuqua Road, Houston
12502 Memorial Drive, Houston
Kroger
Cost: free through insurance
Prescreening required
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St., Houston
My Family Doctor
Cost: free through insurance or $150 out of pocket, cash only
Prescreening not required
6430 Hillcroft Ave., Houston
832-709-1515
UT Physicians
Cost: free through insurance; some out-of-pocket charges may apply
Prescreening required
7364 Antoine Drive, Houston
Life Savers ER
Cost: free through insurance, $150-$200 for uninsured
Prescreening required
3820 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. A, Houston
281-612-1288
NextCare Urgent Care
Cost: free
Prescreening required
10906 FM 1960, Houston
281-477-7490
1202 E. NASA Parkway, Clear Lake
281-335-0606
1331 Northpark Drive, Kingwood
281-359-5330
Westfield Urgent Care
Cost: free with insurance
Prescreening required
2010 FM 1960, Houston
281-821-8200
Clinicas Mi Doctor
Cost: free with insurance, $159 without insurance
Prescreening required
5402 Airline Drive, Houston
888-776-5252
8225 Broadway St., Houston
713-469-4735
10058 Long Point Road, Houston
832-380-3980
HOPE Clinic West
12121 Westheimer Road, Ste. 205
713-773-0803
What is the most accurate COVID-19 test?
"The most reliable test, is the test with nasal swab," said Houston's Health Authority Dr. David Persse. "That takes a minimum of 24-hours to get back." Nasal PCR tests are tests where a swab is inserted into your nose and the sample is then sent off to a lab to be analyzed. Because the analysis is done at a lab, the process takes longer, however, it is considered the "gold standard" of tests.
What about the 15 minute test we see everywhere?
"The quick test, there is one with Abbott labs now. If you get a positive result, that's reliable," said Dr. Persse. "However, if you get a negative, that is not reliable at all because there's a high negative with that particular test."
Why are the 15 minute tests not considered that reliable?
"They're just not as accurate," said Dr. Ed. Rensimer, an infectious disease doctor who is doing testing at his office. "They're doing them quickly and the products that are out there right now just haven't proven to be as sensitive." Dr. Rensimer adds that if you are symptomatic, get a rapid test. He said if it's negative, get a second opinion. At that point, you should also get a nasal PCR test, which may very well come back positive.
What kind of tests are being offered at the free testing sites?
Most of the free test sites, including ones run by the City of Houston, State of Texas, Harris County, and various other locations, are PCR lab tests. The time to get results back are anywhere from 24 hours to four or five days.
What about antibody tests?
"The fingertip test that tells you if you have antibodies, that's really of no value whatsoever," said Dr. Persse. "It will tell you that you have the virus some time ago, but it doesn't tell you if you won't have the virus again. It's essentially a completely unreliable result." Dr. Rensimer said. He offers the antibody tests to his patients if they request it, but he does not promote it because he does not think they are particularly useful.
Is there are difference between free sites and private testing that costs money?
Generally, no. Most nasal swab tests are sent to the major labs Quest and Labcorp, whether they are government run sites or testing in your doctor's offices. The quick tests are mostly offered at standalone emergency room locations, and costs range from $80 to $150, although they are sometimes covered by insurance. Some doctors are also offering sputum tests, where the patient's spit is tested for the virus.
Where can I get tested?
