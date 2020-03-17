What will the long term impact of COVID-19 be on Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every year, the Kinder Institute releases its famous survey about life in Houston.The institute's director, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, says this pandemic is a different kind of experience."We're used to storms and emergencies, we can rush to help each other. Here, the only way we help each other is by staying away from each other," said Klineberg."It's a whole new thing," he continued. "It's something that no one has ever really seen this way, and there's a lot of interest and excitement and sort of fascination, but also some real sacrifices we're going to have to make. It's going to take a long time, I think, before we get back to feeling fully at home, once again, in this remarkable city."