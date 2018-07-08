HEALTH & FITNESS

US threateningly tried to water down World Health Assembly measure supporting breastfeeding: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. delegation threatened other nations in an attempt to water down a World Health Organization measure supporting breastfeeding, the New York Times reported. (Shutterstock)

The United States reportedly threatened to withdraw military aid and implement "punishing trade measures" in an attempt to weaken a World Health Assembly measure that encouraged breastfeeding.

The ultimately unsuccessful diplomatic spat unfolded earlier this year at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, according to the New York Times, which said it spoke to more than a dozen people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The United States delegation, in an apparent attempt to support the baby formula industry, took issue with, among other things, language encouraging member governments to "protect, promote and support breastfeeding," the paper reported.

After the delegation reportedly threatened measure sponsor Ecuador's delegation with the trade and military cuts, other nations also backed off in an apparent fear of retaliation. Russia ultimately stepped in to sponsor the measure, which passed largely unchanged.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told the newspaper that the first draft of the measure "placed unnecessary hurdles for mothers seeking to provide nutrition to their children" and said the delegation opposed the original measure so that women could "have the choice and access to alternatives for the health of their babies and not be stigmatized for the ways in which they are able to do so."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldworld health organizationunited nationsbreast feedingbabypolitics
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News