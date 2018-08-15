RECALL

Thyroid medication made by Westminster Pharmaceuticals under voluntary recall, FDA says

It's time to check your drug cabinet, the FDA urges.

Officials say a voluntary recall has been issued for thyroid medications made by Westminster Pharmaceuticals due to "risk of adulteration."

On the FDA's website, the recall focuses on Levothyroxine and Liothyronine that are sold in 15-, 30-, 60-, 90- and 120-milligram wholesale lots.

The agency explains the medication contains ingredients involved in an FDA Import Alert.

Despite the recall, the company has not received any reports of "adverse events" related to the affected medication.

While the recall is active, the FDA said those who take the medication for serious conditions should continue taking the medicine until a replacement product is sent to them.

You can view more information on the recall and instruction to return the meds on the FDA's website.
