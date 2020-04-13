Health & Fitness

This is how the Rockets came in clutch for Memorial Hermann Hospital workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets organization spent Easter Sunday saying "Thank you" to the city's health care workers.

The Post Oak Hotel and La Griglia, owned by billionaire Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, prepared and donated meals to Memorial Hermann Hospital locations the Greater Heights and Katy.

"We recognize the true heroes that are right in the midst of this battle on the front lines, and as an organization, we wanted to do something to show our gratitude, to say thank you," said Sarah Joseph, Rockets Community Relations Director.



Many of Houston's professional athletes and teams are stepping in to provide food and other necessities for workers.

Over the last few weeks, JJ Watt, Deshaun Watson, and several Houston Astros, along with the ball club's foundation, have all helped in some capacity.

FULL VIDEO: JJ Watt thanks donors
EMBED More News Videos

"I think one of the most beautiful things about this country is when people come together during difficult times," JJ said.



Lance McCullers joins Houston athletes by donating meals to Houston Food Bank
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: ABC13's David Nuño spoke with McCullers about his kind gesture and how important it is to give back to the community in times like these.



Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treat Houston Methodist nurses to lunch
EMBED More News Videos

While Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treated nurses to lunch, watch the video above to see how Josh Reddick and Aledmys Diaz are saluting them.



Astros' Carlos Correa reminds fans to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Correa targeted millennials in a social media video saying, "I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people."

Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston rocketscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texassports
