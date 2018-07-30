HEALTHCHECK

Study shows gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutritional value

Study shows gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutritional value. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A new study concludes that gluten-free foods for children have questionable nutritional quality overall.

The researchers sampled 350 products marketed to kids.

The gluten-free foods had lower levels of sodium and lower percentages of fat.

However, those very same foods had almost 40 percent more sugar.

The researchers say it's essential parents read the label, especially if a gluten-free diet is not medically required.
