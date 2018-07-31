SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy

A 3-month-old baby who underwent surgery for a congenital heart defect is now back home with his family.Baby Beau had a hole the size of a fingertip in his heart, which made him get tired quickly. It also affected his ability to eat.Beau underwent a three-hour surgery at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital on July 9.Just days after the procedure, he was able to eat and lift his arms and legs.Beau is now back home with his parents and sister, who say he has a healthy appetite!