A brand of pain cream is being recalled because it could be dangerous to children.Jars and spray versions of the pain medication Uber Numb are not child proof. Some of the ingredients are poisonous if swallowed.No children have been reported as sick, but the company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.The company said if you have these products, it will send you a new one for free, issue a refund or mail you a child resistant cap for free.