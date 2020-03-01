'Presumptive positive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend County, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5980314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do Houston hospitals test for COVID-19? Is SXSW cancelled? Should you go to the rodeo? It's time to address the coronavirus myths.

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been found in Fort Bend County, according to county health officials.The county said the man in his 70s recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and stable."This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive," announced officials in press release. "Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts."RELATED LINKS: