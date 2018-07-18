HEALTH & FITNESS

Pregnant women suffering more heart attacks, according to new study

EMBED </>More Videos

Study says more pregnant women are suffering heart attacks (KTRK)

By
A new study reveals more pregnant women are suffering heart attacks.

Researchers at NYU School of Medicine found the risk rose 25 percent from 2002 to 2014.

The research suggests that one possible reason is because women are having children later in life.

Researchers also say an increase in obesity and diabetes is adding to the risk of heart attacks.

Medical experts encourage women to know their risk factors for heart disease before they decide to get pregnant, but note that the risk of a heart attack during pregnancy still remains rare.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart attackheart healthwomen and healthwomen and heart diseasepregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Woman finds tapeworm in spine after 'electric shocks' in legs
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Former Destiny's Child singer seeks mental health help
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News