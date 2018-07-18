A new study reveals more pregnant women are suffering heart attacks.Researchers at NYU School of Medicine found the risk rose 25 percent from 2002 to 2014.The research suggests that one possible reason is because women are having children later in life.Researchers also say an increase in obesity and diabetes is adding to the risk of heart attacks.Medical experts encourage women to know their risk factors for heart disease before they decide to get pregnant, but note that the risk of a heart attack during pregnancy still remains rare.