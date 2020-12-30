COVID-19 vaccine

'You're not alone': Pregnant doctor's advice to other moms about taking COVID-19 vaccine

By
People who are high risk and elderly are starting to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They're part of the next group that's set to get vaccinated.

Pregnant women are also part of the next group called group 1B. The problem is there isn't much data concerning how the vaccine affects pregnant women, since they were not included in the large 30,000 participant vaccine trials.

This is something Dr. Jacqueline Parchem, a maternal-fetal medicine physician with UTHealth, said she has been thinking a lot about.

SEE ALSO: Houston doctor uses Twitter to share post-vaccine journey

"As a frontline health care worker in the labor and delivery unit, you know, we are constantly in contact with patients who are COVID-19 positive. So the exposure risk, infection risk is high," said Parchem.

On top of that, Parchem is pregnant herself, which only increased her anxiety. While the vaccine has been a welcomed relief for health care workers, the data for pregnant women isn't there.

"None of the clinical trials included pregnant or lactating women or children under 12. So really we don't have the efficacy and safety data for those groups of people that we would hope to have had when we're making the decision," said Parchem.

SEE ALSO: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be available for kids and will it be safe?

When the vaccine arrived in Houston, Parchem had a choice to make.

"I sort of asked myself, 'If I don't get it now and then I get COVID-19, will I regret it? Will I regret having passed on the opportunity for a really effective vaccine?'" she said.

The answer for her was yes. At 31 weeks, Parchem got the vaccine. While it was the best decision for her, she knows it's not an easy one.

She has advice for other moms-to-be.

"You're not alone. Nobody is making this decision lightly. So the best thing to do is talk with your trusted health care professional," she said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruspregnancycovid 19 vaccinewomen's healthpregnant womancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston-area nursing homes
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Models project TX COVID-19 surge in coming weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020
Driver hit speeds near 100 mph before crash, police say
Last storm of 2020 brings storms Wednesday and Thursday
DOJ declines charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
Teen shot went to Galveston PD for help before dying
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston-area nursing homes
Show More
Daughter says murdered mom was trying to leave relationship
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Texas Bowl game at NRG Stadium canceled due to COVID-19
Mnuchin: Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight
NC teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 in lottery
More TOP STORIES News