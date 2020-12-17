Houston doctor uses Twitter to share post-vaccine journey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8530067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston doctor was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and now, she wants to document her every move following her vaccination."I did get my shot (Wednesday). I was very excited, first thing in the morning," said Dr. Rakhi Dimino.Dimino is an ER doctor who works primarily with pregnant women. She decided to record the moment she got her vaccine to share on social media."I think that it's pretty incredible that this vaccine came out so quickly," she said.That's one reason she decided to document her experience on Twitter. She will be posting daily updates on how she feels and more."It is safe, it is not a live vaccine, so you can't get COVID from it," Dimino explained. "mRNA can't enter your genetic sequence so it's not going to enter your DNA."She said she understands many may think the vaccine came out too quickly. It's true, she said, but the technology behind it is not new. She hopes to educate her followers on the development process across her social media platforms."It basically has your body produce antibodies that can fight off the spike protein on the COVID virus," Dimino explained. "That's the protein on the outside of the virus that lets it invade your cells."She also wants pregnant women to know that if they are in a high-risk population to speak with their doctor about taking the COVID-19 vaccine."Pregnant women are more susceptible to respiratory illnesses. They are more likely to end up on a ventilator and have complications," she said.A possible advantage to taking the vaccine? Dimino said one perk would be passing on the COVID-19 fighting antibodies to your unborn child.