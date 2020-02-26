Personal trainer with flu symptoms on life support

That's something friends and family of personal trainer Charlie Odom, 31, learned the hard way recently when an influenza diagnosis quickly turned into a trip to the ICU.
Odom has been on life support for more than a week.
"It's the last thing you would've ever thought at the age that he's at," said his co-worker Chris Green. "I was devastated. Speechless."
Green, who works with Odom at Mean Green Training Center, said the abrupt change in his colleague's health left everyone who knows him in shock.
"As long as I've known Charlie, I've never seen him sick," Green said. "Not a cold, not anything."
"For someone that age, without an underlying illness, it is very uncommon," said Dr. Victoria Alexander, who works at River Oaks Emergency Room and has not tested Odom directly.
She said it is most often young children, the elderly or those with compromised immune systems who experience severe reactions to the flu. She said while some patients are coming in asking about the novel strain of coronavirus, it's the seasonal flu that's the real threat.
"There is a huge outbreak of influenza that's still active," Alexander said. "If a person shows symptoms, they really need to get treatment right away. After the 48-hour mark, treatment is not effective."
Odom is still fighting, and family and friends are holding on to hope as his sudden illness reminds them not to take anything for granted.
"One thing I'm noticing is you just have to take more advantage of telling people you love them," Green said. "Embrace them while they are there."
Odom's family members said he does not have insurance, and they have set up a GoFundMe account to help his wife and young son.
Mean Green Training Center is also hosting an event on Saturday, March 7 to raise funds for the family.
