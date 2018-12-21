HEALTH & FITNESS

No danger in drinking 4-5 cups of coffee per day, FDA says

The FDA released guidelines for how much coffee is safe to drink.

How much caffeine is too much? The FDA says there is no danger associated with 400 milligrams of caffeine. That's equal to 4-5 cups of joe.

Keep in mind, some people are sensitive to caffeine which means their bodies may take longer to process.

Women who are pregnant or are thinking of becoming pregnant should speak to their doctor about how much caffeine is okay.

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages kids and teens from consuming caffeinated beverages.

Of course, caffeine is not a good substitute for a good night's sleep.
