New restrictions limit how much food you can buy at H-E-B

A few quick updates: H-E-B pharmacy delivery has new weekday delivery hours, the Favor Senior Support Line will change its hours to 11a-3p, and see updated product limit list. #SlowtheSpreadTexas Click here for more updates: https://t.co/rcH3AWC1TO — H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) March 23, 2020

Chicken - 2 items

Ground Beef - 2 items

Ground turkey - 2 items

Hot dogs - 8 items

Water multipacks - 2 items

Water gallons - 2 items

Baby formula - 2 items

Eggs - 2 items

Frozen vegetables - 4 items

Frozen potatoes - 4 items

Frozen breakfast - 4 items

Frozen pizza - 4 items

Boxed dinners - 8 items

Pasta - 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice - 4 items

Canned Soup - 8 items

Canned Vegetables - 8 items

Canned Beans - 8 items

Canned seafood - 8 items

Canned meat - 8 items

Dried Beans - 4 items

Nut butters - 4 items

Oatmeal - 4 items

Cereal - 4 items

Bread - 4 items

Milk - 2 items

Powdered Milk - 2 items

Acetaminophen - 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers - 2 items

Baby wipes - 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners - 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) - 1 item

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) - 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) - 2 items

Paper towels: 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays - 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes - 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes - 2 items

Liquid bleach - 2 items

Hand sanitizer - 2 items

Hand soap - 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide - 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs - 2 items

Latex gloves - 2 items

Masks - 2 items

As more and more people crowd grocery stores stocking up during the coronavirus pandemic, Texas grocer H-E-B has added to its list of product limits.When items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies flew off the shelves, H-E-B put limits on the number of each supply customers could by, but now, the list has expanded.In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction.Out of an abundance of care and concern for all customers, H-E-B will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.