New restrictions limit how much food you can buy at H-E-B

When items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies flew off the shelves, H-E-B put limits on the number of each supply customers could by, but now, the list has expanded.
In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction.
Limited food items:
- Chicken - 2 items
- Ground Beef - 2 items
- Ground turkey - 2 items
- Hot dogs - 8 items
- Water multipacks - 2 items
- Water gallons - 2 items
- Baby formula - 2 items
- Eggs - 2 items
- Frozen vegetables - 4 items
- Frozen potatoes - 4 items
- Frozen breakfast - 4 items
- Frozen pizza - 4 items
- Boxed dinners - 8 items
- Pasta - 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice - 4 items
- Canned Soup - 8 items
- Canned Vegetables - 8 items
- Canned Beans - 8 items
- Canned seafood - 8 items
- Canned meat - 8 items
- Dried Beans - 4 items
- Nut butters - 4 items
- Oatmeal - 4 items
- Cereal - 4 items
- Bread - 4 items
- Milk - 2 items
- Powdered Milk - 2 items
Limited non-food items:
- Acetaminophen - 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers - 2 items
- Baby wipes - 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners - 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) - 1 item
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) - 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) - 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays - 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes - 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes - 2 items
- Liquid bleach - 2 items
- Hand sanitizer - 2 items
- Hand soap - 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide - 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs - 2 items
- Latex gloves - 2 items
- Masks - 2 items
Out of an abundance of care and concern for all customers, H-E-B will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent
The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.
