Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into someone else's body?Well, you might want to check out a new exhibit at John P McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science."Body as a Work of Art" runs until Jan. 11 and features meticulously created suits from the molds of real bodies.Artist Sarah Sitkin is behind the exhibit called "Bodysuits." She says these hyper-realistic skin suits even show details like freckles, surgery scars, and hair.The exhibit is free with the price of admission. You can learn more on the museum's website atIf you'd like to attend the exhibit, it's FREE with the price of admission.