MUSEUM EXHIBIT

New Health Museum exhibit in Houston lets you slip inside hyper-realistic skin suits

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia gives you a sneak peek at the new "Body as a Work of Art" exhibit at Houston's Health Museum.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into someone else's body?

Well, you might want to check out a new exhibit at John P McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science.

"Body as a Work of Art" runs until Jan. 11 and features meticulously created suits from the molds of real bodies.

Artist Sarah Sitkin is behind the exhibit called "Bodysuits." She says these hyper-realistic skin suits even show details like freckles, surgery scars, and hair.

The exhibit is free with the price of admission. You can learn more on the museum's website at www.TheHealthMuseum.org.

If you'd like to attend the exhibit, it's FREE with the price of admission.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmuseum exhibitsocial mediaarthealthcommunityeventsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
UH opens photo exhibit from photographer impacted by Harvey
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Two 10-year-old boys crash historic Disney bus into tree
Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes
More museum exhibit
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to tell if restaurants are really serving organic food
Man amputated from dog's kiss: 'My outlook hasn't changed'
RECALL: Uber Numb pain cream may be dangerous to children
Fertility clinics want women in their 20s to freeze their eggs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4-year-old may have seen mother's murder at W. Houston motel
Cy-Fair ISD officer in training accused of luring girl
Dad shot in home invasion as his 3 children slept nearby
Residents to council on sex robot brothel: 'It's bad for Houston'
Africanized bees swarm tree in upscale River Oaks neighborhood
Man amputated from dog's kiss: 'My outlook hasn't changed'
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's restrooms
Astros playoff pep rally set Wednesday at Houston City Hall
Show More
How to tell if restaurants are really serving organic food
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
Digital Deal of the Day
Get a FREE sneak peek of 'The Wiz' on Wednesday night
More News