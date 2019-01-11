HEALTH & FITNESS

New health center for disabled kids opens in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new health center in southwest Houston is looking to help disabled children who requires medical care around the clock.

The Joycare Kids Pediatric Day Health Center opened on Sands Point Drive near Hillcroft Friday morning.

The healthcare center will focus on newborns to 20-year-olds, with various medical needs including, feeding and tracheotomy care.

The children at the health center will receive the care they need while being in a safe and engaging environment.

State officials say there are nearly 160,000 severely disabled children with medical needs in Texas.

Staff at the health center say this is an opportunity to get those kids out of an isolated home setting and into a daycare similar to that of their non-disabled peers.

"Since our babies have started, you can just really see a difference, they blossom. We immediately introduced them to basic sign language and they pick up the signs. You can see them start to make leaps and bounds," Joycare Kids Health Center founder Cottichia Burke-Rominiyi said.

This is the second Joycare facility to open in Texas, and the goal is to open more in the future.

