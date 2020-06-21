HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a new mask order, mandating businesses to require wearing of face masks, starting Monday.
"The idea is to see this as a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," she said.
The order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees or visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public.
Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or handkerchiefs.
Businesses must post the health and safety policy in a place where it can easily be seen by employees.
Kroger and H-E-B said they will be requiring masks.
The $1,000 fine could be a big motivator to some store owners, who have been struggling after being shut down for months.
The new order was issued in hopes of bringing the number of COVID-19 cases down.
The latest numbers show more than 3,100 people are hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19.
Bexar and Travis counties in the San Antonio and Austin area issued similar orders.
In the Houston area, Montgomery County authorities said they will not be issuing a mask order. Instead, they'll recommend masks be worn.
The order is set to expire June 30, the same day the disaster declaration expires. But, both could be extended.
SEE RELATED STORY: Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county around Houston
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
What to know about Harris County's new face mask order
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More