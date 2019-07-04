Health & Fitness

Netflix will stop showing tobacco use in shows aimed at young viewers

Netflix plans to cut back on showing smoking on its streaming content.

The announcement comes after a report from Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking advocacy group.

Stranger Things, Netflix's 80s period thriller written by Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer, is named in the report as a popular program having the most depictions of smoking.

Netflix said it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in future projects that are aimed at younger viewers, except in cases of "historical or factual accuracy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncsmokingnetflix
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News