Health & Fitness

Charlotte man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A husband seen serenading his cancer-stricken wife on Instagram is winning hearts.

Ray and Roslyn Singleton are making the best of a bad situation. The newlyweds are reeling from Roslyn's recent brain cancer diagnosis. It's her second bout with cancer.

"To me, cancer is a blessing, because it's my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it's going to be OK," Roslyn told WSOC.

Ray is using his singing talents to lift her spirits in wake of her second brain surgery. A video posted in August has more than 7,000 views and 140 comments.

"I told my pastor and God in front of a lot of people, 'I'm with her through sickness and health,' and this is just a part of that," Ray said.

In one video, Ray covers a song from Daniel Caesar. Caesar's management team also invited them to the international music festival Coachella.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharlottehealthfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soggy weather on tap today
Beer cans spill on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy
Pizza driver carjacked, forced to run from police, officials say
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
EaDo restaurant names burger after ABC13's Marvin Zindler
Authorities warn of iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop
Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck
Show More
Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home
Getaway driver runs over accomplice who fell out
Digital Deal of the Day
Help name the Mars 2020 rover
1st coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
More TOP STORIES News