Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility in Houston

Health officials say the MMR vaccine is the best protection for the mumps. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Health Department confirmed seven mumps cases at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Houston Saturday afternoon.



Officials said that all seven people were adults who were detained during the time they became sick.

"Since these individuals were isolated inside the facility during the period they were infectious, we do not anticipate these cases posing a threat to the community," said Dr. David Persse, Houston's local health authority and EMS medical director."

The health department says they are working with the facility on infection control methods and will conduct an on-site visit soon.

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable contagious disease caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands.

Those experiencing symptoms of mumps or any highly contagious disease should immediately contact their doctor. Most people recover from mumps without serious complications.

Mumps can be prevented with two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Children should receive the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Two doses of the vaccine are 97 percent effective.

"Properly vaccinating your children isn't just about protecting your child, it's about protecting your entire family and your community," Dr. Persse continued.

While rare, mumps outbreaks have previously occurred in Texas and Houston.
