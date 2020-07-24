More than 75 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

More than 75 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of hand sanitizers with methanol contamination this week.The FDA said the substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can cause short- and long-term health problems, and be potentially life-threatening if ingested."The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA has said.Earlier this month, the agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.