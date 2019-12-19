Montrose thrift store gives back by offering free HIV testing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Houston's Montrose neighborhood, shoppers can find unique, one-of-a-kind items at several thrift stores, but one is setting itself a part by helping its community.In addition to selling clothes and accessories, this store also offers free HIV testing.'Out of the Closet' is the newest resale shop to pop up in Montrose on Westheimer Road."There's a multitude of things," said national director of communication for the AIDS Foundation Imara Canady. "First of all, there's some of the hottest brands for the lowest price value. You can come in and get free HIV testing and get medications through our nonprofit pharmacy."Jackie Savage has shopped at the store a handful of times but didn't know about the medical services they offered until ABC13 spoke with her on Thursday."That's good to know," she said. "(It) makes me want to shop here more."Some may call it shopping with a purpose."Ninety-six cents per every dollar brought into the thrift store or pharmacy go directly back into local communities to provide HIV services, educations and prevention," explained Canady. "Really, you're investing into the community while finding great deals.Not only does the store sell clothes for men and women, it also offers a wide selection of hardcover books for $2 and home furniture."It's great to have a safe place that people can go to," said Savage. "I mean, it's confidential and also, you don't have to go to the doctor's office. If you don't have health insurance, you can just come in here and, you know, spread the word about what they are doing. I just think it's a great cause."If you're interested in donating some of your items, 'Out of the Closet' will send a truck to pick up your larger items free of charge anywhere in the Houston metro area.For more information,