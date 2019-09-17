Missouri City health center aims to help and uplift uninsured

"They are my world," she explained. "Starting from my eldest, she has been the start of the way I am as a mother."
Don’t have health insurance? Coming up at 4 pm, we’re taking you to a health clinic that will serve anybody, regardless ability to pay. https://t.co/JAPcckiwMk pic.twitter.com/J7yoRGPpoH— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) September 17, 2019
But Charles never thought it would be so difficult taking care of her 15-year-old, 3-year-old and 8-month-old girls.
She lost her job after a car crash left her disabled and her three children are now on Medicaid.
"Being a single mom is hard," she said. "It's really hard, especially in my condition and trying to do everything I can to provide for them."
That means coming to Access Health in Missouri City for regular check-ups. The nonprofit and federally qualified health center uses a combination of payments, grants and donations to treat its patients.
"We take folks with insurance, we take the uninsured, Medicaid, CHIP plans, and we don't refuse anybody for the ability to pay," explained Access Health CEO, Mike Dotson.
Together, the five Access Health clinics in the area serve 20,000 patients. Their main clinic is located in Richmond, but Access Health has dozens of community health centers all around, according to its website.
For more information, visit www.myaccesshealth.org.
RELATED LINKS:
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.