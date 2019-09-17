Yoga offered as part of PE at Ft. Bend ISD schools

abc13 plus

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- In Fort Bend ISD, gone are the days of just jumping jacks and dodgeball in the elementary school gymnasium.

For kids who seek flexibility and inner peace, the school district has yoga as a physical education option.

Students at Palmer Elementary School in Missouri City can choose to practice yoga during P.E. class.

Tracie Rothe, Palmer's yoga instructor, credits the practice with students being more calm and relaxed.

"The benefit of having them do yoga in the P.E. room is to help them strengthen their muscles, because right now is a primary growing stage for them," said Rothe.

And the students seem to agree.

"I really like it because it's really fun and it really helps me bring peace to my life," said fifth grader Geoffrey Lanham.

There is information on FBISD's overall wellness program through its website here.

