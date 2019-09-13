abc13 plus

Daughter's health scare motivates mom into opening Missouri City bistro

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- When Namita Asthana's daughter Sasha collapsed on the football field during a marching band show, she had no idea what was coming their way.

For weeks, Sasha had been mentioning she was feeling fatigued, and after numerous blood tests, Namita found out her daughter had food allergies.

"The first step was to throw everything away in the pantry, because she was allergic to about 15 different things. And we started cooking with what we could eat," said Namita.

Namita and her daughter got creative in the kitchen and began meal-prepping, coming up with healthy and tasty meals for Sasha.

From bison chili to gujiya, a sweet deep-fried dumpling, Namita wanted to make sure her daughter had amazing meals.

The need to safely feed her daughter inspired Namita into selling her great tasting food.

Namita, with the help of her family, decided to open Off The Vine Bistro, which has been serving Missouri City families for the last four years, with something on the menu for everyone.

Off The Vine Bistro is located at 2865 Dulles Ave. You can check out their menu and hours of operation through its website.

