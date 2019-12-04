Health & Fitness

Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says

By ABC7.com staff
Men who regularly smoke cannabis have an increased risk of developing testicular cancer, according to a recently published study.

The study followed men who were long term cannabis users and found them to have higher rates of the disease.

The researchers estimated that men who were long term cannabis users were 36% more likely to be diagnosed with the potentially fatal cancer than non-cannabis users.

The findings are in this month's Journal of the American Medical Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarijuanahealth
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bend Co. lawmaker says rivals on ballot because they're Asian
Video shows attack during robbery spree that left 3 stabbed
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Drug testing of city council? Rosenberg councilman wants it
Be mystified by South Houston's Magic Burger
Former officer gets prison for raping 12-year-old and filming it
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Show More
South Houston family-owned business has international reach
Megan Thee Stallion donates turkeys to Houston Food Bank
'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
More TOP STORIES News