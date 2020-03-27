Memorial Hermann cancels patient visitation during COVID-19 outbreak

One visitor for laboring women

One visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients

Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine

One visitor for patients receiving emergency care

One visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.

Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of Houston area COVID-19 cases continues to grow, one of the regions largest medical facilities has decided to restrict visitation to patients for fear of the virus spreading.Memorial Hermann issued a statement saying its new visitation policy will begin on March 27.The decision was made as staffers attempt to take full precautionary measures to ensure the protection of patients, caregivers and the community.The statement read, in part: