Coronavirus

Memorial Hermann cancels patient visitation during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of Houston area COVID-19 cases continues to grow, one of the regions largest medical facilities has decided to restrict visitation to patients for fear of the virus spreading.

Memorial Hermann issued a statement saying its new visitation policy will begin on March 27.

The decision was made as staffers attempt to take full precautionary measures to ensure the protection of patients, caregivers and the community.

The statement read, in part:

The following limited exceptions to the no visitor policy will be made and these visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility. Exceptions may vary by location.
They include:

  • One visitor for laboring women
  • One visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients
  • Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine
  • One visitor for patients receiving emergency care
  • One visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.
  • Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Memorial Hermann recognizes the importance of family support in the healing process and is encouraging the use of video chat programs on your personal device to visit with loved ones who cannot visit in person.

