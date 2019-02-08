HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Across Houston and social media, especially on Instagram, you'll see pages for so-called medspas.
One by the name of RD Aesthetica MedSpa in southwest Houston wanted clients to come through its doors.
HPD says what they were injecting into people's skin wasn't safe
Houston police say Ricky Delatorre didn't just practice medicine without a license. The so-called Botox he injected wasn't approved by the FDA, not meant to be used on people in the U.S.
"It's your face and you want to take care of it," said board certified dermatologist Dr. Esta Kronberg. "You want to do it right."
Kronberg said if you're thinking about Botox or other cosmetic procedures, go to a doctor who's medically trained in that field and can tell you what product they're using and where it came from.
But if you're looking for rock bottom prices, you're putting your health on the line, Kronberg said.
"If the price is too good, run away," Kronberg said. "It's probably not a U.S.-made product. You're not getting the real product."
Across town at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Helen Malone is also a board certified dermatologist. She shared similar concerns.
Malone warns people not to put their faces in the hands of someone who is untrained, but has some advice if you've already made the visit to the medspa.
"Say you've already gone and it's already happened. Go see a dermatologist," Dr. Malone said.
As for Delatorre, he's been released from jail on a $2,500 bond. He is due in court next week.
